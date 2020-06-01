Futures waver as traders kick off June

U.S. stock index futures opened lower Sunday evening as violent protests rocked the nation, though things turned around quickly following positive momentum in Asia. Dow +0.5% ; S&P 500 +0.4% ; Nasdaq +0.2% .

Hong Kong and Shanghai shares surged 3.4% and 2.2% , respectively, as data boosted hopes of a V-shaped recovery and showed China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanding in May.

There was also relief that while President Trump began the process of ending special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong, the measures fell short of withdrawing from a Phase One trade agreement or issuing sanctions directly against China.

Regarding the protests: "The direct economic impact of the protests is small, at least so far," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics.