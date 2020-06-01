Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has priced $115M of its 5.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2030.

Interest on the Notes will be payable semiannually in arrears, and a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR, plus a spread of 514 bps from, and including, June 15, 2025, payable quarterly in arrears.

The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and investments in Valley National Bank as regulatory capital.

The offering is expected to close on June 5, 2020.