AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will collaborate with Beijing-based Jacobio Pharmaceuticals on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapies based on the inhibition of a protein called Src homology region 2-containing protein tyrosine phosphatase 2 (SHP2) that plays a key role in abnormal cancer cell growth, cytokine production and immune cell response. Inhibiting SHP2 may reduce cancer cell growth while modulating immune responses.

Under the terms of the partnership, AbbVie will have an exclusive license to Jacobio's SHP2 portfolio, including JAB-3068 and JAB-3312, both oral small molecule SHP2 inhibitors. Jacobio will be responsible for early-stage studies, while AbbVie will cover R&D expenses. Afterward, AbbVie will assume global development and commercialization. Jacobio will have the option to develop and commercialize SHP2 candidates in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Financial terms are not disclosed.