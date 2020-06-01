Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) jumps 36% premarket on average volume in reaction to preliminary results from a Frankfurt, Germany-based Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the combination of lead candidate eftilagimod alpha and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAY) PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab in 12 heavily pretreated patients with solid tumors, primarily gastrointestinal cancers. The data were virtually presented at ASCO.

At data cutoff, the response rate was 33% (n=4/12), all partials, while one patient showed stable cancer, implying a disease control rate of 42% (n=5/12). Four patients progressed and three have yet to be assessed.

On the safety front, the combo was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.

