Dosing is underway in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating an Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) antibody, dubbed LY-CoV555, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The antibody was identified from a blood sample taken from one of the first U.S. patients to recover from the infection and was developed by Lilly scientists in only three months after being identified by collaborators AbCellera and the Vaccine Research Center at NIAID.

If the safety profile is acceptable, testing will be expanded to non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a Phase 2 trial. Lilly also plans to test the candidate in a preventative setting and as a constituent in antibody cocktails.

LY-CoV555 is neutralizing IgG1 monoclonal antibody directed to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. It is designed to block the attachment of the virus to a healthy cell, the first step in the infection process.