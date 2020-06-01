Coty (NYSE:COTY) inks a deal with KKR as part of a strategic transformation that the company says will deleverage its balance sheet, streamline its operations and strengthen its leadership team.

Under the new agreement, Coty and KKR have entered into a strategic transaction for the Coty Professional and Retail Hair business, valuing the businesses at $4.3B on a cash- and debt-free basis. KKR will own 60% of the hair businesses (Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd) and Coty will own the remaining 40%. As previously announced, KKR is investing $1B directly into Coty through the issuance of convertible preferred shares.

The company says the sale of a majority interest in the hair business simplifies its portfolio and will allow it to focus on its core Prestige and Mass Beauty businesses.The partnership with KKR is expected to immediately lead to a deleveraging benefit for Coty via the $1B direct investment and $2.5B net cash proceeds from the Wella transaction, lowering Coty's net debt/adjusted EBITDA from ~5.6X to ~4.5X on a pro forma basis.

COTY +7.99% premarket to $3.92.

Source: Press Release