Gap +4% after JPMorgan points to upside

Jun. 01, 2020 7:09 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)GPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • JPMorgan lifts Gap (NYSE:GPS) to a Neutral rating after having the retailer slotted at Underweight.
  • "Conservatively assuming the 0.4x 'distressed retail' average multiple for Old Navy, 1.9x 3-year comparable transaction multiple for Athleta, and zero value ascribed to Gap and Banana implies an equity value of $14," reasons analyst Matthew Boss.
  • Boss thinks Old Navy stands well-positioned to benefit from disproportionate growth of value retail as a recession-resistant concept and sees Athleta at the sweet of spot of health/wellness and casual.
  • He also sees the COVID crisis providing Gap management a potential catalyst to consider accelerated Gap and Banana concept brick/mortar closures.
  • JP assigns a price target of $11 to Gap vs. the average sell-side PT of $9.32.
  • Shares of Gap are up 4.16% premarket to $9.27.
