NetEase files for 171.48M shares offering
Jun. 01, 2020 7:14 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)NTESBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) files to offer 171.48M ordinary shares, which includes 5.15M in Hong Kong and 166.3M shares in international offering.
- Subject to the level of any oversubscription in the Hong Kong offering, the total number of shares available could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 20.58M new shares.
- International underwriters' over-allotment will be for another 25.72M shares.
- The offer price for the Hong Kong offering will be not more than HK$126.00/share, while the offer price for the International offering may be set at a level higher than the Hong Kong offer price.
- Net proceeds will be used for globalization strategies and opportunities, fueling continued pursuit of innovation, and general corporate purposes.
