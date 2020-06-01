Invacare (NYSE:IVC) has entered into separate, privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its 5.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 and 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 to exchange ~$32.9M of 2021 Notes and $38.5M of 2022 Notes, for aggregate consideration of ~$71.4M in aggregate principal amount of new 5.0% Series II Convertible Senior Exchange Notes due 2024.

Exchanging holders of the 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes received an equal amount of New Notes, and ~$3.9M and ~$1.3M in cash, respectively.

The conversion rate for the New Notes will be 67.6819 of common shares per $1,000 principal amount of New Notes (~$14.78/share).

Following the closing of these transactions, $28.2M of the 2021 Notes and $81.5M of the 2022 Notes will remain outstanding with terms unchanged.

Closing date is June 4.