Kimco considers investing in disruption opportunities
Jun. 01, 2020 7:16 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)KIMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is exploring sponsoring a separate investment vehicle that will focus on retail real estate-related opportunities arising from market disruptions affecting retailers and the retail real estate market.
- Intends to invest ~$50M-$100M in the investment vehicle upon the closing of its initial private capital raise.
- A Kimco subsidiary intends to manage the new vehicle and will have the opportunity to receive income from managing the vehicle.
- The separate investment vehicle is expected to start operations upon completion of its private capital raise.
- Kimco can't provide any assurances that the separate investment vehicle’s capital raise or Kimco’s investment in the separate vehicle will be completed on successful terms, or at all.