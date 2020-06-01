Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) strikes a deal to acquire mobile game company Peak for $1.8B in a cash-and-stock deal ($900 of each).

Peak is the creator of two Forever franchises, Toon Blast and Toy Blast.

The company says the franchises add significant scale to Zynga's live services and will be an additional driver of margin expansion over the coming years.

Based on strength across its live services portfolio, Zynga is updating its guidance. The company expects Q2 revenue of $430M vs. $400M prior view. Bookings of $500M are anticipated vs. $460M and $465M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $35M is guided for vs. $32M prior.

ZNGA +1.64% premarket to $9.30.

Source: Press Release