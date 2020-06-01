Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) intends to increase the promotion and education initiatives regarding VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) as the only FDA-approved drug for lowering the persistent cardiovascular risk beyond statin therapy for high-risk patients.

Planned promotion and educational efforts include the sponsorship of continuing medical education, social media-based communications, and advertisements on television and other forms of media.

The company also plans increased sponsorship of investigator-initiated research, such as clinical investigation of VASCEPA in the treatment of COVID-19.

Amarin is also planning for international expansion.