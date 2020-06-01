Electrek says Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has accelerated the Model Y delivery timeline, although it's unclear if the automaker managed to accelerate production, demand is lower or a combination of both. There is also the potential that the Fremont shutdown allowed the Model Y production line to be updated ahead of schedule.

The Model Y delivert timeline is now down to four to eight weeks after the company had a delivery timeline of eight to twelve weeks just 14 days ago.