Electrek says Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has accelerated the Model Y delivery timeline, although it's unclear if the automaker managed to accelerate production, demand is lower or a combination of both. There is also the potential that the Fremont shutdown allowed the Model Y production line to be updated ahead of schedule.
The Model Y delivert timeline is now down to four to eight weeks after the company had a delivery timeline of eight to twelve weeks just 14 days ago.
Shares of Tesla are up 2.71% premarket to $857.62. There was some speculation over the weekend that the successful SpaceX launch of astronauts to the International Space Station would add to the positive sentiment around Tesla.