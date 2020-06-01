Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY), in the business of video solutions for law enforcement, including body and car cameras, is seeing its shares rise in the pre-market, up at one point 90%, after days of protests in the U.S., now spreading abroad, result from the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Shares of larger peer, Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN), the maker of Tasers and body cameras, is also higher in the pre-market, up 7%. Smaller names serving law enforcement on facial recognition and surveillance, among other services, include Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL), up 40% and Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) up 80% pre-market.

Both stocks tend to get added attention when police oversight, crowd disbursement and controversial shootings and deaths occur. Axon, for one, was invoked as a possible solution during the Trayvon Martin protests.

Digital Ally lost a patent lawsuit to Axon last year.

Micro-cap Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) is also higher, by 33% pre-market, despite the fact that it is not involved in body camera technology. According to the company website, it predominantly monitors traffic patterns, but also has a bluetooth sensors that could detect concentration of traffic. It is unclear if that would be utilized during this period. In 2014, SA contributor The GeoTeam wrote about the potential to misinterpret the co.'s offerings.