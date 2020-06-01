JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) reportedly has started operations at the first phase of an 11B yuan ($1.6B) factory in China's Zhejiang province that eventually will double the company's manufacturing capacity.

The plant is designed to produce 16 GW of panels per year, the equivalent to the total panel capacity the company had at the end of last year.

JinkoSolar began operating the first phase of the venture, with an annual capacity of 4.8 GW, while construction of the second and final phase is expected to start in August and be completed in February 2022.

