Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and CRISPR/Cas9 gene editor Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) have expanded their 2016 collaboration agreement to include five additional liver targets (from 10 to 15) and candidates for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Regeneron also receives non-exclusive rights to independently develop and commercialize ex vivo gene-edited products.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Intellia will receive $70M upfront while REGN will invest an additional $30M in NTLA common stock at $32.42 per share.

The original six-year term of the original deal has been extended until April 2024. REGN has the option to renew the contract for an additional two years.

The companies will jointly research the in vivo targets. Afterward, they may be developed by either company individually or together under certain conditions.