Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) says it has re-opened a majority of its dining rooms as state and local municipalities have announced new guidelines regarding restaurant operations.

For Q2 through May 24, comparable restaurant sales were down 49.8% Y/Y.

As the company has reopened its dining rooms, recent off-premise sales have continued at a rate of more than double pre-COVID-19 levels and the comparable restaurant sales have begun to show a significant improvement over immediately preceding weeks.

"Based on our operations over this eight-week period, we estimate we achieve positive EBITDA with average weekly sales above approximately $43,000 after taking into account all restaurant operating costs, including rent, and G&A expenses."

Chuy's says it's entering a $50M shares sales agreement with Jefferies.

CHUY +7.25% after hours to $17.15.

