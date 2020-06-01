"The powerful rebound means our previous three-month target of 2,400 is unlikely to be realized," writes David Kostin and team, now expecting any downside risk to be capped at 2,750. As for upside, they suggest the S&P 500 - which closed Friday at 3,044 - could climb to 3,200.

Kostin got pretty well whipsawed by the market action this year, so take his current stance for what it's worth.

JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, has done a bit better at reading the tea leaves this year, and last week he pulled his bullish outlook, citing U.S.-China tensions as a possible downside catalyst.

