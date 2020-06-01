Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has been issued a task order, valued at ~$628M, under an existing contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to deploy its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) capacities, capabilities, and expertise to support the U.S. government’s efforts to accelerate delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

Emergent will deploy its molecule-to-market CDMO offering, committing manufacturing capacity, valued at ~$542.7M, for production of COVID-19 vaccine candidates through 2021.

Task order also includes an investment of ~$85.5M for rapid expansion of Emergent’s viral and non-viral CDMO drug product fill/finish capacity.

This task order also expands the partnership to include investments in Emergent’s Baltimore Camden and Rockville facilities to advance COVID-19 programs.