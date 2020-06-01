China's iron ore futures climb to their highest since 2013, when the country launched its iron ore futures trading, as robust domestic demand and concerns over supply from key exporter Brazil lifted spot prices to their highest in 10 months.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-traded iron ore for September delivery climbed as much as 6.4% to 775.50 yuan/metric ton ($108.92) before closing +3.2% , extending its rally after last month's 20% rise.

China's steel inventories have been declining since mid-March, encouraging steelmakers to ramp up production, which has lifted iron ore demand and prices.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) all enjoyed strong gains today on Australia's stock exchange.