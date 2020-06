About 700 of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) staff will return to offices in the U.S., the U.K., and India beginning next month, Bloomberg reports, citing a company memo.

BCS jumps 3.9% in premarket trading.

Those going back to the office first will be mostly traders and others who can't work from home; they make up less than 1% of the bank's global headcount.

The rest of its employees will work from home until at least the end of September, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.