The FDA has signed off on a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Altimmune's (NASDAQ:ALT) T-COVID, a nasal spray treatment for early COVID-19 based on the same vector technology (RD-Ad5) as its intranasal vaccine candidates. The company believes that early administration may prevent the progression of COVID-19 to severe lung inflammation and hospitalization.

The double-blind trial will enroll ~100 subjects at least 35 years old who will receive either intranasal T-COVID or placebo administered in an outpatient setting within 24 hours of diagnosis and 48 hours of onset of symptoms.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients with clinical worsening defined as a 4% decrease in pulse oxygen saturation or need for hospitalization.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the study.