Under the new arrangement, NMI Holdings' (NASDAQ:NMIH) National Mortgage Insurance unit will cede 10.5% of its primary new insurance written for the period from April 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.

The ceded percentage may be increased with additions to the reinsurance panel.

The agreement with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers is subject to certain limitations, exclusions, and conditions, NMIH said.

"This treaty provides us with an expanded ability to pursue incremental, high-quality new business production and support our lender customers and their borrowers in the current market," said National MI CFO Adam Pollitzer.