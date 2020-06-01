Hexo (NYSE:HEXO) rose more than 30% pre-market after receiving its Health Canada licence amendment for the sale of dried and fresh cannabis, cannabis extracts, cannabis topicals and edible cannabis products.

The amendment applies to its Belleville, Ontario facility and includes an expansion to include beverage production.

CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis said, the license "allows us to increase our processing capability significantly, achieve greater economies of scale, and continue to roll out more innovative 2.0 products across all of our brands Powered by HEXOTM, including hash, vapes, cannabis beverages, and other edible cannabis products.”