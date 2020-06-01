Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) is up 21% premarket after announcing results from in vitro studies evaluating the use of PTI-129 as a treatment for COVID-19.

PTI-129 is a pre-clinical, oral small molecule originally designed to treat protein misfolding disorders involving the unfolded protein response (UPR).

In in vitro studies conducted at Calibr, the drug discovery division of Scripps Research, PTI-129 demonstrated the potential to reduce viral protein production in host cells by activating the adaptive branches of the UPR pathway and reducing the levels of misfolded proteins.