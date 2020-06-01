Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) -2.2% pre-market after reporting a larger than forecast Q1 loss and a 23% Y/Y revenue decline, but also Q1 EBITDA of $64.9M and $30.9M.

Reacting to reports of interest from China's COMAC and other aircraft makers, the company says it regularly assesses potential business opportunities but is not negotiating with the companies mentioned.

Reuters reports Embraer should obtain $600M in credit lines from Brazil's BNDES state development bank and private banks in June to finance production to meet demand for passenger planes and executive jets, citing government sources.