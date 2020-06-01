CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) has enrolled the first patient in the Phase 3 PRE-VENT trial of pacritinib in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

PRE-VENT trial will compare pacritinib plus standard of care versus placebo and standard of care in 358 COVID-19 patients, including with and without cancer.

The primary endpoint of the trial will assess the proportion of patients who progress to invasive mechanical ventilation and/or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or die by Day 28.

An interim analysis will be conducted for futility after 154 patients have been enrolled.