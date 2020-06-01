Short regimen of Gilead's remdesivir beats standard-of-care in COVID-19 study
Jun. 01, 2020 8:51 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)GILDBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor94 Comments
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is under modest pressure premarket, down 2% on light volume, on the heels of results from an open-label Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating antiviral remdesivir in hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Patients receiving the five-day regimen were 65% more likely to experience clinical improvement at day 11 compared to standard-of-care (SOC) treatment, a statistically significant outcome (p=0.017).
- Patients receiving the 10-day course showed a trend of clinical improvement but the separation from SOC was not statistically significant (p=0.18).
- Clinical improvement was assessed via a seven-point scale including hospital discharge, increased levels of oxygen, ventilatory support and death.
- No new safety signals were observed.