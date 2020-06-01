BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and lowers its price target to $16.

"DXC had another challenging quarter, with declining bookings, EPS, and FCF. Much like the rest of our IT services companies, DXC withdrew guidance for the upcoming fiscal year," updates analyst Keith Bachman.

"We believe management is taking the right steps to reinvigorate internal culture and win back client trust, but we believe a turnaround is challenging in the economic backdrop... Further, we think reporting quality remains weak. We don’t think the potential of a transition has become any clearer."