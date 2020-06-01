GoIP acquires a transportation company, operating FedEx ground and home routes in the NYC area

Jun. 01, 2020 8:52 AM ETGoIP Global, Inc. (GOIG)GOIGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • GoIP Global (OTCPK:GOIG) to acquire a transportation company that operates FedEx home and ground routes in the NYC area, subject to approval by FedEx, an overlap of an additional acquisition, which the company expects to sign in the near term.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive and the purchase price will be paid in cash and will not be dilutive to shareholders.
  • The acquisition is part of GoIP's strategy to build a transportation division that will be profitable and provide strong and consistent cash flow.
