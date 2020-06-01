Vicon, a subsidiary of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX), announced the release of a new Thermal Body Temperature Measurement Camera, the V1100B-THM-TEMP.

The camera is designed to help organizations of all types to minimize the risk of reopening their facilities during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Cemtrex was already surging pre-market, with other camera and surveillance names amid protests that have gripped the U.S.

The camera provides contactless body temperature detection for individual or multiple people with an accuracy of ±0.54° F. It will alert operators to critical events, such as a high-temperature detection or individuals without masks. It can snap a photo for quick identification and to further screen and verify identity.

Camera response time is 30-milliseconds, and can capture up to 16 targets at a time.

Camera is designed for a wide range of applications including offices and multi-tenant buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and extended care facilities, airports and transportation depots, correctional facilities and retail establishments, the company said in a statement.