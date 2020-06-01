Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) says ~96% of its clinical tenants are now open and seeing patients vs. 85% at the end of April.
Total portfolio occupancy was 89.9% at the end of May, flat from the end of March.
In April and May, collected ~96% of total amount of recurring monthly rents that are contractually due and owed.
Collection rate was ~94% for May.
Collected an additional 5% of monthly contractual rates related to prior months or direct billings.
Expects total rent deferrals won't exceed 10% of one quarter's contractual rent, or more than $18M in total.
Anticipates that early renewals could total up to 1M square feet of GLA over the next 90 days; as a result, HTA expects having $2.5M-$5.0M of incremental free rent provided to tenants spread between Q2 and Q3, which will reduce same-store cash NOI growth.
Ends May with total liquidity of $1.04B, consisting of $257M of cash, revolving credit facility availability of ~$506M, and forward equity of ~$278M.
Ended Q1 2020 with total leverage of 33.7%, measured as debt less cash and cash equivalents to total capitalization, and 5.6x net debt to adjusted EBITDAre.