MFGP, AAXN among premarket gainers

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) +81% as Body-camera, surveillance stocks surge pre-market after protests.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) +53% .

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) +36% as enrollment underway in CTI Bio's late-stage PRE-VENT trial.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) +30% as Body-camera, surveillance stocks surge pre-market after protests.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +24% as PTI-129 a potential COVID-19 candidate.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) +19% on $12.4M financing led by existing investors.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) +19% as Anixa Biosciences and OntoChem have synthesized four potential Covid-19 drugs for testing in biological assays.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) +15% on expanding partnership with Regeneron into hemophilia.

Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) +14% .

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) +13% .

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) +13% on record monthly domestic sales volumes in April.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +14% as FDA OKs emergency use authorization of Aytu BioScience COVID-19 test.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) +12% .

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEMKT:THM) +11% .

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) +12% .

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) +9% .

ADT (NYSE:ADT) +10% .

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) +11% on presenting additional results and analyses from its Phase 3 trial in negative symptoms.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) +9% after deal with KKR for retail hair businesses.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) +9% as Body-camera, surveillance stocks surge pre-market after protests.

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +7% on amending the definitive agreement and plan of merger with Viking Energy group.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +9% .

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) +9% .

Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) +8% .

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +8% .

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) +7% .