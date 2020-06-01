Gun-related stocks are soaring after a weekend of civil unrest in the U.S.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is up 22.67% and Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) is 8.68% higher . Retailer Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) is 4.57% higher , Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is showing a 12.15% gain and ammunition maker Olin (NYSE:OLN) is 3.91% higher . Meanwhile, taser maker Axon Enterprises (NASDAQ:AAXN) is rallying 8.98% and Big Five Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is up 8.60% .

Also on the move are gunshot detecting firm ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) +3.40% and remote handcuff player Wrap technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) +8.77% . On the homefront, ADT (NYSE:ADT) is 14.41% higher on the expectation for more home security business.

