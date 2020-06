EVH, PFE among premarket losers

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) -66% .

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) -60% after sulopenem flunks Phase 3 urinary tract infection trial.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) -32% after announcing topline results from Phase 2a trial of OP0201 in acute otitis media.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) -25% after securing private $38M capital raise.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) -24% .

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) -22% after it comes up empty on Kentucky Medicaid contract.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) -21% after announcing $9.4M registered direct offering.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) -14% after announcing $4.39M registered direct offering.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) -13% on launch of ADS offering.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) -12% .

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) -10% .

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) -9% .

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) -7% .

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) -7% after announcing interim results from Phase 1b/2 ALRN-6924 trial.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) -7% after it comes up empty in Ibrance breast cancer study.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) -7% .

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) -7% .

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) -6% .