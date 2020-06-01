Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 7.3% premarket after an upgrade to Overweight at JPMorgan, which now sees recovery potential in the test and measurement sector.
That part of network equipment has been "more disrupted by the social distancing measures and lower economic activity," and is best positioned as a recovery play for the rest of the year, the firm says.
It's raised its price target to $16 from $14, implying a 38% upside.
The firm also upgraded Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in the same sector, calling it a "leading player" in the 5G cycle, and raised its target to $127 from $112 (implying 17.5% upside). Those shares are down 0.2% premarket, though.