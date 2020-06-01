Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 7.3% premarket after an upgrade to Overweight at JPMorgan, which now sees recovery potential in the test and measurement sector.

That part of network equipment has been "more disrupted by the social distancing measures and lower economic activity," and is best positioned as a recovery play for the rest of the year, the firm says.

It's raised its price target to $16 from $14, implying a 38% upside.