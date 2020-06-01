Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) reports FQ1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Revenue breakdown: Media services, $80M (-11%); Leads generation services, $94.7M (-8.6%); Online marketplace and others, $43.8M (+32.1%).

Cost of revenues was $25.1M and OpEx totaled $127.9M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $70.5M.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of ~$1.88B.

Business Outlook: The company forecast FQ2 revenue in the range of $313.5M to $327.6M vs. a consensus of $323.33M.

