BioLineRx (BLRX -13.9% ) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,510,286 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), at a purchase price of $1.75/ADS, in a registered direct offering. Each ADS represents 15 ordinary shares.

The company will also sell unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2,510,286 ADSs.

The two and one-half years warrants will have an exercise price of $2.25/ADS.

The expected gross proceeds of $4.39M will be used for general corporate purposes, working capital and funding clinical trials.

Closing date is June 3.