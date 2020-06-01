JPMorgan stays bullish on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) after taking in the retailer's recent positive update.

Analyst Matthew Boss: "As the #3 off-price retailer, behind TJX and ROST, we believe BURL offers a compelling opportunity to participate in the outperformance of the off-price channel with sales/square foot almost one-third that of peers (significant productivity opportunity) and a branded cycle still in the early innings (BURL works with 4,500+ vendors vs. TJX at 16,000). Importantly, we think 20%+ EPS growth for the next three-plus years is reasonable driven by low- to mid-single-digit SSS, mid-single digit square footage growth, 20bps of annual margin expansion (2-3% FC hurdle), and ongoing debt deleverage."

JPMorgan has an Overweight rating on Burlington and price target of $246 (39X the FY21 EPS estimate). The firm says BURL's double digit compounding bottom-line algorithm, multi-year market share capture opportunity and insulated off-price model warrant the premium multiple.