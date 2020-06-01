Nextleaf Solutions (OTCQB:OILFF) has been issued more patents in North America, Asia, and Europe.

The patents were awarded in jurisdictions including, but not limited to: the US; Spain; Portugal; Poland; Malta; Ireland; Denmark; and, Cambodia.

The said patents pertain to the company's method of extracting and separating cannabinoids and terpenes.

Paul Pedersen, CEO: "These are jurisdictions that collectively manufacture and export over 70% of all drugs and medicines consumed globally, making European IP protection very important to our long-term global strategy".

Press Release