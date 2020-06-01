Stocks flat despite U.S.-China tensions, U.S. mass protests

Stocks start with little movement following a weekend of violent protests in cities across the U.S. in response to the death of a black Minneapolis man at the hands of a white police officer, slowing the enthusiasm for an economic reopening; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, and Nasdaq +0.2% .

Meanwhile, China reportedly told major state-run agricultural companies to pause purchases of U.S. soybeans and some other farm goods in an escalation of the geopolitical dispute over Hong Kong's autonomy.

European markets trade mostly higher, with France's CAC +1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% but Germany's DAX -1.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.2% .

U.S. Treasury yields are higher, with the 10-year note up 3 bps to 0.68%.