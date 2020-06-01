BCE selling 25 data centers to Equinix for C$1B

BCE (BCE +0.6% ) has a definitive deal to sell 25 data centers to Equinix (EQIX +0.2% ) in a C$1.04B cash deal.

Equinix will acquire the centers at 13 sites in eight cities across Canada. BCE will continue to own and operate five other data centers located in its network central offices in Calgary, Halifax, Saint John, St. John's and Toronto.

"This transaction reinforces Bell's strategy to focus investment on the network infrastructure, content and services necessary to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world," says BCE CEO Mirko Bibic.

The deal's set to close in the second half.