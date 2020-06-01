Nano cap Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN +10.8% ) is up in early trade in reaction to positive preliminary data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating ALRN-6924 as an agent to protect patients from chemo-induced toxicity, also known as chemoprotection or myelopreservation.

The 18 participants, all with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer, are receiving second-line topotecan following ALRN-6924 (three dose arms).

17 completed the first treatment cycle qualifying them for evaluation. Protective effects of ALRN-6924 were observed across all dose levels compared to historical controls.

Patients receiving the 0.3 mg/kg dose met the criteria for reduction of Grade 3/4 (severe/life-threatening) neutropenia to 50% or lower. They also experienced the lowest rate of Grade 3/4 blood-related adverse events. None required transfusions of red blood cells or platelets.

Enrollment in an expansion cohort at the 0.3 mg/kg dose is underway. Enrollment in the schedule optimization part of the trial should launch this month with topline data expected in Q4. Results will inform the optimal dose for future studies.