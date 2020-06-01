Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) climbs 5.1% after announcing plans to open five Gaylord hotels starting from mid-June to July.

Expects Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium to restart tours and retail with limited hours in mid-June and expects Grand Ole Opry shows to start in early July with scaled-back number of shows and social distancing through modified seating.

Ryman Auditorium may reopen in September.

But even in full shutdown mode, RHP estimates it has 22 months of liquidity; as of May 1, had total available liquidity of ~$828M.

Working with lenders to amend Gaylord Rockies term loan and anticipates finalizing amendment in early June.

For hotels, RHP sees revised cleaning and distancing standards adding $10-$12 per occupied room night.