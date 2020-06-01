Baudax Bio (BXRX -0.5% ) has closed on a credit facility of up to $50M from funds managed by Marathon Asset Management.

This financing is in the form of a five-year term loan bearing interest at a fixed rate of 13.5%. The funds are structured in five tranches, with $10M available immediately upon closing of the transaction.

Proceeds from the facility will be used to support the commercial launch of ANJESO (meloxicam) injection, and for working capital purposes.

Also, Baudax has issued to Marathon warrants to purchase 527,100 shares of Baudax common stock at an exercise price of $4.59/share.