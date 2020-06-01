Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding calls American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +4.7% ) an attractive name at current valuation in the post-COVID recovery era.

Redding says the firm's data read indicates strong online demand, controlled markdowns and clean inventory into Q2, which is seen positioning the retailer well into the back-to-school season.

"We continue to view AEO's balance sheet as healthy, considering $417M cash and available-for-sale investments at FY19 year-end, and the proceeds of approximately $389M from the recent convertible unsecured note offering, leaving the company with more than enough cash to sustain through the next 3 years without positive free cash flow, in our opinion."

"We see AEO as an attractive story backed by multiple growth strategies, unique product offerings, and competitive positioning in the space, and see AEO's blue-chip management team as taking the right steps to drive value in the long term."

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on AEO and boosted price target of $12.