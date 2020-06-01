Vale (NYSE:VALE) says its Itabira iron ore mines in Brazil were ordered shut by labor authorities, but that it was able to immediately reverse the order after obtaining a favorable court injunction.

Labor officials in Minas Gerais state filed a request in a regional court to halt operations at the complex until workers could be tested for COVID-19, but the judge rejected the request because mining operations are considered essential by federal decree.

The Itabira complex produced 6M metric tons in Q1 and 36M mt in 2019, 12% of Vale's total fines output during the year.

Iron ore prices continue to rally on strong demand from China and concerns over supply from Brazil.