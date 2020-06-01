Picasso Finance Sub Inc., an indirect subsidiary of WillScot Corporation (WSC +1.5% ) to issue $500M of senior secured notes due 2025.

Proceeds together with funds from WillScot's fully committed $2.4B ABL credit facility will be used to repay all outstanding indebtedness under its existing ABL Facility and Mobile Mini Inc.'s existing ABL Facility, repay all of Mobile Mini's outstanding senior notes and repay all of Williams Scotsman International, Inc.'s senior secured notes due 2022 and to pay fees and expenses related to the Refinancing Transactions and the Merger.