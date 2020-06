Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI -11.7% ) has entered into definitive agreements for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1.52M shares, at a purchase price of $2.0945/share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 0.76M shares of common stock.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$3.175M which will be used for general corporate purposes.

Closing date on or about June 3, 2020.