India cut to lowest investment-grade rating by Moody's

  • Moody's Investors Service downgrades the government of India's foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2, saying the country faces challenges in implementing policies to mitigate risks of a sustained period of relatively low growth.
  • Outlook remains negative.
  • Also cites significant deterioration in the general government fiscal position and stress in the financial sector.
  • Short-term foreign-currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at Prime-2, and the short-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling was lowered to Prime-3 from Prime-2.
  • ETFs: INDA, EPI, INDY, INDL
