India cut to lowest investment-grade rating by Moody's
Jun. 01, 2020 10:17 AM ETiShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), EPI, INDY, INDLINDA, EPI, INDY, INDLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Moody's Investors Service downgrades the government of India's foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2, saying the country faces challenges in implementing policies to mitigate risks of a sustained period of relatively low growth.
- Outlook remains negative.
- Also cites significant deterioration in the general government fiscal position and stress in the financial sector.
- Short-term foreign-currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at Prime-2, and the short-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling was lowered to Prime-3 from Prime-2.
